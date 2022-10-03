Bay Area Interthrashional Announces Only US Date Feat. Members Of DEATH ANGEL, MACHINE HEAD, FORBIDDEN, WARBRINGER, D.R.I., And More

After playing their only European performance at the Dynamo Metalfest in The Netherlands on August 21, Bay Area Interthrashional has announced their exclusive US date, set for October 29 at San Francisco’s legendary Great American Music Hall

The players for the evening consist of the core band featuring Craig Locicero (Forbidden, Dress The Dead), Harald Oimoen (D.R.I.), Chris Kontos (Machine Head), Mark Hernandez (Forbidden, Heathen), Matt Camacho (Forbidden). Also appearing are Will Carroll (drums/Death Angel), Josh Christian (guitar/Toxik), Mike Deleon (guitar/Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, M.O.D., Incite), and Norman Skinner (vocals/Niviane, Skinner, Imagica).

More surprise guests will soon be announced, including members of Vio-Lence, Machine Head, Forbidden, Death Angel, Warbringer, Defiance, Hellfire, Hatriot, Skinlab, Sacrilege, and more.

A message states: "Much like the performance at Dynamo, at its essence this will be a live and raucous tribute to Bay Area Thrash Metal! This time with many more twists, turns, surprises & big reveals."

For tickets and more information, head here.