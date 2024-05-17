BEARDFISH Re-Sign With InsideOutMusic; Band Announce 15th Anniversary Vinyl Release Of Destined Solitaire

Following last years surprise announcement that they would be getting back together, Swedish progressive rockers, Beardfish, are pleased to announce they have re-signed with InsideOutMusic for the release of their first new music since breaking up in 2016.

The band comments: “These are super exciting times for Beardfish with us being back together as a band. We’re just finishing up our first new album in nine years and we’re working with Inside Out again, our favourite record label on the planet! We’re also really happy that Destined Solitaire, one of my personal favourites in the Beardfish catalogue, is turning 15 years old this year and that it’s finally gonna be available on some hot wax! It’s been remastered for vinyl, has lengthy liner notes from yours truly (rambling on!) and it looks and sounds fantastic!”

First though, the band are pleased to announce a special 15th anniversary vinyl release of their fifth studio album, Destined Solitaire – its first time ever on wax. Newly remastered, and featuring a fold-out 6-page LP-booklet with the full cover artwork, this Gatefold 2LP release will come out on July 19 to coincide with the bands appearance at the last ever Night Of The Prog Festival in Germany. The release also includes brand new liner notes.

Beardfish originally formed back in 2001, and today are made up of Rikard Sjöblom, David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studios albums up until their disbandment in 2016, and their forthcoming ninth album will see the light of day later in 2024. Outside of Night Of The Prog Festival, the band will also headline We Låve Rock in Oslo, Norway at the end of May, as well as already being confirmed for 2025’s edition of Cruise To The Edge.