BEARDFISH Release "Out In The Open" Visualizer Video

Cult Swedish progressive rockers, Beardfish, have released a visualizer for an edited version of "Out In The Open", lifted from their new studio album, Songs For Beating Hearts, out November 1 via InsideOutMusic. Check it out below:

Songs For Beating Hearts will be available as a Limited CD Digipak (including one bonus track), Gatefold LP and as Digital Album, all featuring artwork from longtime collaborator Spencer Keala Bowden. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ecotone"

"Out in the Open"

"Beating Hearts"

"In The Autumn"

"Ecotone" (Reprise)

"Torrential Downpour"

"Ecotone" – Norrsken 1982 edition (Bonus Track)

"In The Autumn" video:

Beardfish originally formed back in 2001, and today are made up of Rikard Sjöblom, David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studios albums up until their disbandment in 2016. The band are confirmed for 2025’s edition of Cruise To The Edge.