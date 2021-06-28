BEARTOOTH Announce The Journey Below Livestream

Gold-selling, Columbus, Ohio-based rock band Beartooth have announced details for their upcoming live performance stream, The Journey Below, airing on Wednesday, July 14 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT through Veeps.

The Journey Below will be quite the adventure for viewers. It will mark the very first time that Beartooth perform songs from their new album Below, out now via Red Bull Records. You can also expect fan favorites and set list staples in this immersive, alternative reality. Get your tickets for The Journey Below now at this location. Exclusive, limited edition, and themed-merchandise for the event is available here.

In other news, Beartooth have announced the US headline "Below" tour, taking place this summer. The Below Tour kicks off on August 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada and winds through the country before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25. All confirmed dates are below, including several festivals at which the band will appear. Tickets are on sale now.

"Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour - fans, bands, crews, the list goes on," says singer Caleb Shomo. "It's been a brutal year, to say the least. But there's finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can't put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can't wait to experience it with all of you."

Tour dates:

August

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

15 - San Diego, CA - Soma

16 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

19 - Portland, OR - Crystal

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center

24 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana

26 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

September

1 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

4 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

Beartooth's new studio album, Below, arrived on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Get your copy here.

Below is a pure distillation of rage - weaponizing its deceptively radio-ready bombast to deliver stone cold truth missives, each packed like a bomb with noisy rock chaos.

Below also revels in the darker underbelly of traditional metal, soaked in stoner rock tones and doomy dirge. Beartooth offer no cure. The recovery comes in the process; the journey is the destination. As long as the dueling dichotomy of anguish and cathartic creative expression remain bound together, Beartooth will be here to oversee the show.

Tracklisting:

"Below"

"Devastation"

"The Past Is Dead"

"Fed Up"

"Dominate"

"No Return"

"Phantom Pain"

"Skin"

"Hell Of It"

"I Won't Give It Up"

"The Answer"

"The Last Riff"

"Hell Of It":

"The Past Is Dead" video: