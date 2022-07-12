BEARTOOTH Debut Music Video For New Single "Riptide"

Columbus, Ohio-basee rock band, Beartooth, have once again thrilled fans with a surprise release. The band has just shared the video for the brand new and previously unannounced single, "Riptide." Watch below.

"'Riptide' is about trying to start a new chapter in life and trying to stop focusing on all of the negative things that have been surrounding my life for quite some time and me focusing on being healthier, happier, and having a better time with my life," explains frontman Caleb Shomo.

The song represents a new chapter for Shomo... and for Beartooth.

Beartooth's 2022 anthem sees Caleb Shomo put the pain of the past in the rearview mirror as he takes the steering wheel from fate to command his own destiny. The furiously courageous (almost unnervingly optimistic) song of self-empowerment is a victory lap. "Riptide" memorializes the struggle with mental health and self-acceptance, which has defined so much of Beartooth since its inception. Shomo started this band in his basement, playing all the instruments to challenge and purge inner darkness, purely for himself at first. As the band he assembled to play the songs traveled, they discovered how many people recognized the same demons.

Beartooth will head out on the road this summer with A Day To Remember.