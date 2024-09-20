BEARTOOTH Drop The Surface (Deluxe Edition) Featuring New Song “ATTN.”

Hot on the heels of their most successful tour to date – spanning 60+ shows across North America and over 100k tickets sold — and a year after the release of their chart-topping fifth album The Surface, which earned the band their first pair of #1 singles at US Active Rock radio ("Might Love Myself" + "I Was Alive") and nominations at the Heavy Awards and Libera Awards, Beartooth have even more good news to share with fans.

The platinum-selling and billion-streaming Columbus rock band — Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums — have dropped The Surface (Deluxe Edition) today, September 20, via Red Bull Records.

Get it here.

The expanded edition of the album features the brand new song "ATTN.” Check out the music video below.

In classic Beartooth fashion, it's rife with hooks, supremely catchy verses, arena-filling, sing-along choruses, and monster breakdowns. The anthemic highs are reflective of Shomo's introspective journey to finding and loving his authentic self.

The high-energy video sees Shomo voyage through the subway system to his next stop, before taking an elevator back to the streets above — a metaphor for his professional and personal path from ground zero to the top.

"'ATTN.' is about the ultimate conclusion that I've come to after this whole album cycle and living with these songs for as long as I have now," says Shomo, who has spent the past few years diligently cultivating a positive mental attitude after years of sharing his inner demons via his lyrics. "I think self-love has led to a deeper understanding of my value as a person, to myself and to others. I will always be proud of my art, and I will always be proud of the work that I've put in to say what matters to me. I think that's a great lesson for anybody to take in their own work and their own life."

Shomo continues, "Other people's perception of what you do does not dictate whether something is good or bad — that is only somebody's view. What matters is you, yourself, believing in your work and if it makes you happy and pushes you to be a better version of yourself. That is all that matters at the end of the day. Chasing that feeling and trusting it and finding a group of people that will empower you in that journey is what it's all about."

The Surface (Deluxe Edition) also includes new mixes of beloved album tracks and live cuts, the latter of which truly capture the band in its natural habitat — on stage and laying all of its cards face up on the table with and for their fans. The live renditions on the package were recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento, where they brought an unforgettable performance to a sold-out crowd. This fall, they’ll bring "ATTN." to audiences for the first time, as they embark on an 18-date run hitting iconic venues like Alexandra Palace.

Lastly, the track "In Between" is now officially an RIAA certified platinum single with over 1-million song sales in the U.S.

The Surface, was released in October 2023 on Red Bull Records. It has garnered 190 million streams to date, debuted at #1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as #5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay Chart and the US Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Just six months prior, the album's previous single, "Might Love Myself," also hit No. 1 and was the band's first-ever chat topper at the format. Beartooth achieving back-to-back, chart-topping singles at radio was a huge testament to their decade of growth and the power of The Surface.

Like its predecessors, The Surface was an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.

Tracklisting:

"The Surface"

"Riptide"

"Doubt Me"

"The Better Me" (Feat. Hardy)

"Might Love Myself"

"Sunshine!"

"What’s Killing You"

"Look The Other Way"

"What Are You Waiting For"

"My New Reality"

"I Was Alive"

"ATTN."

"I Was Alive" (Live in Sacramento)

"I Was Alive" (Low Gain Mix)

"Look The Other Way" (Ambient Mix)

"Might Love Myself" (Live in Sacramento)

"Might Love Myself" (Smooth Mix)

"Sunshine" (Live in Sacramento)

(Photo: Jamie Waters)