BEARTOOTH Release "I Was Alive" Music Video; The Surface Album Out Now

Gold-selling, billion-streaming rock band Beartooth - Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums - have released their fifth album, The Surface, via Red Bull Records. Order it here, and watch a video for "I Was Alive", which Shomo says is "about the fact that none of this lasts forever and we get one ride on this crazy journey we're on, so we've got to give it everything we've got," below:

Like its predecessors, The Surface is an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.

"This album is the end of the story of a very important decade of my life and that was my 20s," the frontman shares. "It's been very up and down, sometimes more down than up. But as of right now, I have decided that since life is short, I want to focus on the positives. Sometimes all you need is some hard work to show you what you need to do with your life to be happy. Hopefully this album can inspire people to take control of their own lives in any way they desire."

Tracklisting:

"The Surface"

"Riptide"

"Doubt Me"

"The Better Me" (Feat. Hardy)

"Might Love Myself"

"Sunshine!"

"What’s Killing You"

"Look The Other Way"

"What Are You Waiting For"

"My New Reality"

"I Was Alive"

"Might Love Myself" video: