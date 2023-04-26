BEAST IN BLACK Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour With Special Guests DANCE WITH THE DEAD
April 26, 2023, an hour ago
Beast In Black is back! The Finnish-Hungarian-Greek powerhouse has announced their awaited return to North America will take place in fall 2023 with special guests, Dance With The Dead. Touring in support of their latest album, Dark Connection, the band will kick off the excursion in Atlanta, GA for ProgPower USA on September 7, and will wrap things up in Winter Park, FL on October 15.
Commenting on the tour the band says: "After our first North American tour in May 2022, we were thrilled to come back as soon as possible. We promised, and finally the time has come to hit the stages again in the USA and in Canada with a longer and stronger set and with a great special guest; Dance with the Dead! Get ready for the Beast!"
Beast In Black are offering a ticket pre-sale. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM, local time. Visit beastinblack.com/tour for more info.
Tour dates:
September
7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
8 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
15 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
16 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
17 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre
20 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'
22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
26 - Seattle, WA - Substation Seattle
27 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
30 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
October
1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Baton Rouge, LLA - Chelsea's Live
10 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
15 - Winter Park, FL - The Conduit
Beast In Black is:
Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals
Mate Molnar - bass
Atte Palokangas - drums
Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars
Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals