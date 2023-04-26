BEAST IN BLACK Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour With Special Guests DANCE WITH THE DEAD

Beast In Black is back! The Finnish-Hungarian-Greek powerhouse has announced their awaited return to North America will take place in fall 2023 with special guests, Dance With The Dead. Touring in support of their latest album, Dark Connection, the band will kick off the excursion in Atlanta, GA for ProgPower USA on September 7, and will wrap things up in Winter Park, FL on October 15.

Commenting on the tour the band says: "After our first North American tour in May 2022, we were thrilled to come back as soon as possible. We promised, and finally the time has come to hit the stages again in the USA and in Canada with a longer and stronger set and with a great special guest; Dance with the Dead! Get ready for the Beast!"

Beast In Black are offering a ticket pre-sale. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM, local time. Visit beastinblack.com/tour for more info.

Tour dates:

September

7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

8 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

15 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

16 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

17 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre

20 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - Substation Seattle

27 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

30 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

October

1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Baton Rouge, LLA - Chelsea's Live

10 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

15 - Winter Park, FL - The Conduit

Beast In Black is:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Atte Palokangas - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals