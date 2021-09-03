BEAST IN BLACK Premier "Moonlight Rendezvous" Music Video

Beast In Black have released a video for their new single, "Moonlight Rendezvous", to be featured on their new album, Dark Connection, out on October 29 via Nuclear Blast Records. Find the clip below.

Guitarist Anton Kabanen states, "'Moonlight Rendezvous' is a massive dark cyberpunk love story that marks a brave new turn in Beast In Black’s journey. It felt like a mission impossible to capsulize a story worth a full length feature film into six minutes without making it feel like a trailer, and still make total sense when you put all the pieces together. But as always, the bigger the challenge the more it feeds our ambition and excitement, hence we knew we must do this! That’s the way of the Beast. And we all can easily agree that no one was as driven as our multi-talented director Katri Ilona Koppanen, who didn’t only make an extraordinary video for Beast In Black which we couldn’t be more proud of, but also her brilliant debut as a director.”

Dark Connection will be available as digital album, CD, Black Vinyl, Clear/Sky Blue Marbled Vinyl [limited to 300 pieces], Blue Transparent Vinyl [UK exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], Red/Ocean Blue Splattered Vinyl [Bravado Exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], White/Red Inkspot Vinyl [EMP exclusive, limited to 300 pieces] and Purple/Silver Inkspot Vinyl [US exclusive, limited to 300 pieces].

Pre-order here.

Dark Connection tracklisting:

"Blade Runner"

"Bella Donna"

"Highway To Mars"

"Hardcore"

"One Night In Tokyo"

"Moonlight Rendezvous"

"Revengeance Machine"

"Dark New World"

"To The Last Drop Of Blood"

"Broken Survivors"

"My Dystopia"

"Battle Hymn" (Manowar cover)

"They Don't Care About Us" (Michael Jackson cover)

"Moonlight Rendezvous" video:

Lineup:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Atte Palokangas - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals