BEAST IN BLACK Premier "To The Last Drop Of Blood" Music Video
August 24, 2023, an hour ago
Beast In Black have released an official music video for "To The Last Drop Of Blood", taken from the band's latest album, Dark Connection. Watch the clip below.
The band comments: "We can’t wait to play this song live again and party with you on our upcoming North American tour kicking off in a couple of weeks, and on our 2024 European tour! Where will you be joining us?!"
Tickets & more info on Beast In Black's tour dates can be found here. Upcoming dates are listed below.
September
7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
8 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
15 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
16 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
17 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre
20 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'
22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
26 - Seattle, WA - Substation Seattle
27 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
30 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
October
1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Baton Rouge, LLA - Chelsea's Live
10 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
15 - Winter Park, FL - The Conduit
January
10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset
11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage
21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart
23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
30 - Paris, France - Olympia
February
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town