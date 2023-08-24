BEAST IN BLACK Premier "To The Last Drop Of Blood" Music Video

Beast In Black have released an official music video for "To The Last Drop Of Blood", taken from the band's latest album, Dark Connection. Watch the clip below.

The band comments: "We can’t wait to play this song live again and party with you on our upcoming North American tour kicking off in a couple of weeks, and on our 2024 European tour! Where will you be joining us?!"

Tickets & more info on Beast In Black's tour dates can be found here. Upcoming dates are listed below.

September

7 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

8 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

15 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

16 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

17 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre

20 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - Substation Seattle

27 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

30 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

October

1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Baton Rouge, LLA - Chelsea's Live

10 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

15 - Winter Park, FL - The Conduit

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage

21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Paris, France - Olympia

February

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town