BEAST IN BLACK Release "From Hell With Love" Bass Playthrough Video

International heavy metal group, Beast In Black, have released a bass playthrough video for "From Hell With Love". Watch Mate Molnar chugging through the title track from the band's sophomore album, below:

Having released two sensational records through Nuclear Blast Records, Beast In Black have played numerous thrilling shows, including mostly sold out international headline tours in Europe, Russia and Japan, supporting Gloryhammer in the UK and festival appearances around the world (Sweden Rock, Graspop, Summer Breeze, Heavy Montréal etc.)

Now, the five-piece Helsinki based band announce their upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021, which will take them through 13 countries, ready to spew its unrivaled heavy metal fury all over them!

Beast In Black have issued the following statement: "Not easy to say any wise words in these dark times so just let us smoothly announce our upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021! Although it's still far away we hope that everybody who reads these lines now will be able to attend the shows in his / her best health! That's our wish for 2021."

The tour schedule is below.

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)