BEAST IN BLACK Release Lyric Video For "Broken Survivors" Single In Tribute To Kentaro Miura (1966-2021)

On May 6, 2021, the world of Japanese manga lost Kentaro Miura, one of their most important artists and the creator of the epic manga “Berserk”. “Berserk” has sold over 50 million books worldwide, making it one of the best selling manga series of all time.

For Beast In Black fans, it is no secret that mastermind and main songwriter Anton Kabanen drew his inspiration from “Berserk” and you can find these elements in every Beast In Black release.

Today marks one year since the untimely passing of Kentaro Miura. Kabanen shares a few personal thoughts: “We all hurt, we all break, we all feel sorrow and profound pain, for that’s the price of being fragile and delicate. But with this same fragility and delicacy we may open ourselves to kindness, gentleness, joy, understanding, empathy, caring, longing and love. I believe Kentaro Miura knew this very well, as he imbued his characters of Berserk with these qualities, and complex yet accessible emotional depths. He knew how to make hearts beat, and how to make souls resonate, because he could feel it. This is what made Berserk meaningful to me, and undoubtedly to many other devoted admirers as well. Hence we, Beast In Black, aimed to prepare something unique to encapsulate the warmer and gentler side of Kentaro’s humanly vulnerable characters. With eternal love and respect for Kentaro Miura, we proudly present you: 'BROKEN SURVIVORS'!”

Check out the beautiful animated lyric video, honoring Kentaro Miura, below:

Beast In Black just completed a 20-date headlining run in North America, delivering their signature heavy metal to the US and Canada for the first time. They are currently supporting Nightwish on an 11-date North American tour, which will span from Toronto to Los Angeles.

Lineup:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Atte Palokangas - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals