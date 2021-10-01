BEAST IN BLACK Release "One Night In Tokyo" Music Video

Beast In Black have released a video for their new single, "One Night In Tokyo", to be featured on their new album, Dark Connection, out on October 29 via Nuclear Blast Records. Find the clip below.

A message states, "What could be better than spending one night in Tokyo? That’s right, nothing. If this hyper uplifting and max powered heavy metal hybrid of italo disco and eurobeat doesn’t get you electrified and flying through the futuristic dreamscapes of mesmerizing and exciting Tokyo, then you’re just not crazy, mad and insane enough for a journey where only Beast In Black can take you. If you’re with us, you better buckle up for a manic ride on the savage Beast!"

Dark Connection will be available as digital album, CD, Black Vinyl, Clear/Sky Blue Marbled Vinyl [limited to 300 pieces], Blue Transparent Vinyl [UK exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], Red/Ocean Blue Splattered Vinyl [Bravado Exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], White/Red Inkspot Vinyl [EMP exclusive, limited to 300 pieces] and Purple/Silver Inkspot Vinyl [US exclusive, limited to 300 pieces].

Pre-order here.

Dark Connection tracklisting:

"Blade Runner"

"Bella Donna"

"Highway To Mars"

"Hardcore"

"One Night In Tokyo"

"Moonlight Rendezvous"

"Revengeance Machine"

"Dark New World"

"To The Last Drop Of Blood"

"Broken Survivors"

"My Dystopia"

"Battle Hymn" (Manowar cover)

"They Don't Care About Us" (Michael Jackson cover)

"Moonlight Rendezvous" video:

Lineup:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Atte Palokangas - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals