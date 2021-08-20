BEAST IN BLACK To Release Dark Connection Album In October; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

The future has begun: Today, heavy metal heroes, Beast In Black, start into a new shimmering metallic era of their bright future. The band announces their new album, Dark Connection, and reveals the cover artwork, catapulting the listener into the exciting world of cyberpunk.

Dark Connection marks the third album of the international high-flyers and will be released on October 29 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist Anton Kabanen states, "Enter cyberpunk. Flying cars, sprawling metropolis, valleys of neon lights, emotionless killers, gynoids, femmes fatales, shadowy characters, lethal lust, forbidden passion, love larger than life, space travel... All this and much more is what Dark Connection holds within. Such cyberpunk animes as Armitage III, Cyber City Oedo 808, AD Police, Battle Angel Alita and Bubblegum Crisis have essentially served as sources of inspiration, as well as the immortal classic film by Ridley Scott; Blade Runner. And as always, a Beast In Black album wouldn't be a Beast In Black album without a heavy impact of Berserk, the manga and anime creation of Kentaro Miura. Sadly, the beloved author passed away while we were still making this album. Thus, Dark Connection is dedicated to Kentaro Miura."

Anton continues on the artwork, "The instantly captivating album artwork was once again done by Roman Ismailov. Its visual emphasis significantly correlates with the recurring themes of Dark Connection. The tense gaze shared between the Beast and the drop-dead gorgeous femme fatale gynoid, Cynthia, speaks of an exciting, arousing, dangerous, mysterious and even questionable connection on a physical, emotional and moral level. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, well, this certainly is the case!"

Dark Connection tracklisting:

"Blade Runner"

"Bella Donna"

"Highway To Mars"

"Hardcore"

"One Night In Tokyo"

"Moonlight Rendezvous"

"Revengeance Machine"

"Dark New World"

"To The Last Drop Of Blood"

"Broken Survivors"

"My Dystopia"

"Battle Hymn" (Manowar cover)

"They Don't Care About Us" (Michael Jackson cover)

Dark Connection will be available as digital album, CD, Black Vinyl, Clear/Sky Blue Marbled Vinyl [limited to 300 pieces], Blue Transparent Vinyl [UK exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], Red/Ocean Blue Splattered Vinyl [Bravado Exclusive, limited to 300 pieces], White/Red Inkspot Vinyl [EMP exclusive, limited to 300 pieces] and Purple/Silver Inkspot Vinyl [US exclusive, limited to 300 pieces]. The pre-order will start soon, so keep an eye on the band channels for updates.

Lineup:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Atte Palokangas - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocals