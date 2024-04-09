BEAT Feat. ADRIAN BELEW, TONY LEVIN, STEVE VAI And DANNY CAREY Discuss Upcoming KING CRIMSON Tribute Tour With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

In his latest video, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviews the legendary Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin, and Danny Carey to discuss their upcoming BEAT tour celebrating the music of King Crimson.

Beato: "Delve into the intricacies of their musical arrangements, the inspiration behind the tour, and what fans can expect from these extraordinary performances honoring the legacy of one of progressive rock's most influential bands."

Former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin have banded together with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and explosive Tool drummer Danny Carey for the first time to create Beat, a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 80s King Crimson albums - Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair. Beat will be performing the music of 80s King Crimson on tour.

The vision for this undertaking emanated from initial dialogue between Angelo Bundini aka Scrote and Adrian Belew. Tour Producer Bundini recalls, “When Adrian called me to help bring his idea to fruition, I immediately thought it best to focus on the 80s albums: Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair. These three records famously marked Adrian and Tony's entry into King Crimson. Their fluid, melodic virtuosity, and Fripp's and Bruford's dramatic precision created a totally unique, dynamic push and pull that would influence nearly every rock musician and/or band going forward for years, if not decades, to come.”

Both a meet & greet and a VIP tour package will be available for purchase. The M&G includes one premium ticket in the first five rows, early entry, pre-show meet & greet, personal photograph captured, limited edition autographed poster, Beat challenge coin, tote bag, an exclusive merch item, and an official laminate and lanyard. There is limited availability with pricing set at $200.00. For the VIP tour package, buyers will receive one premium reserved seat in the first 15 rows, a limited edition Beat tour poster autographed, the challenge coin, an exclusive tour merch item, and a commemorative laminate and lanyard. Availability is limited at $100.00.

Ticket links at beat-tour.com. Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

Tour dates:

September

12 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

13 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

15 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

17 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

20 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre

22 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

28 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

29 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October

1 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

2 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall

4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

5 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

6 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

8 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

9 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

11 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

14 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

15 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

17 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Maisonneuve

18 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

19 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

21 - Albany, NY - The Egg

22 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

23 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

27 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

November

1 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

2 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

3 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

4 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Adrian Belew - “The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we’re going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

Steve Vai - “Being a part of this ensemble is an extraordinary privilege and opportunity to perform some of the most beloved, timeless, and monumental music of the 80’s (and beyond) with truly inspired musicians. This music resonates deeply with me. Adrian, Tony and Danny are unique musicians with an otherworldly insight into presenting rich musical complexities in a very accessible way, and I am looking forward to searching each other’s musical minds in real time on stage. I’m sure sparks will fly.” He continues, “Father Robert Fripp is one of our historical geniuses. His highly specific and exceptionally brilliant guitar technique is studied and revered. His contribution to the quality of my musical life, and so many others is supreme. I can assure the fans of KC that I will be putting my best foot forward to respect this great music with the care and intensity it deserves. Did I say ‘sparks will fly?’”

Tony Levin - “This is going to be quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it’s also great that we’re not just playing a few shows, we’re hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon.”

Danny Carey - “I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favorite musicians on the planet. Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true. There’s nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your ass than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can’t think of any other three guys I’d rather do this with. I think I can speak for all of us when I say I hope all of our fans are as excited as we are about this tour.”