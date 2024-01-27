BECKY BALDWIN Talks Becoming Permanent Bassist For MERCYFUL FATE (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice interviewed new Mercyful Fate bassist Becky Baldwin at this year's 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala 2024. In the chat below, Baldwin explains how she got the gig with the band.

Earlier this month it was announced that Mercyful Fate and bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint) have mutually decided to part ways, with King Diamond issuing the following brief statement:

“Our friendship and respect for each other will always remain the same, and we all sincerely wish each other the absolute best for the future.”

Today, Mercyful Fate announces new bass player Becky Baldwin of Birmingham, England. Becky toured North America with Mercyful Fate in late 2022

“It is a great honor to now be a permanent member of Mercyful Fate”, says Becky Baldwin. “I can’t wait to join the recording of the new album. When I joined as a stand-in on the 2022 US tour, the acceptance and encouragement from the fans was exceptional. A huge thanks to the band, team and fans for the warm welcome. See you in Chile and Brazil this coming April.”