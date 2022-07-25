BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE Share "The Remnant" Music Video

Becoming The Archetype recently announced their first album in since 2012's I AM. The band will release Children Of The Great Extinction via Solid State Records on August 26. Pre-order it here.

Not only is the band returning from an extended hiatus but Jason Wisdom also returns to the vocal helm.

Today, the band has shared the video for "The Remnant." Watch below.

"'The Remnant' is a very important track for me as a lynchpin of the story on this album," explains Wisdom. "Not only is it one of the heaviest and grooviest songs on the record, but it was the first lyrical piece I wrote for the album and launched the whole idea for the concept. It also bears the original name of the band —we were called 'The Remnant' before we changed it to Becoming the Archetype. So the song is symbolically a way of tying everything back together with the whole history of the band."

10 years since their last release, Becoming The Archetype will issue their sixth full-length offering, Children Of The Great Extinction with a core lineup comprised of the aforementioned Wisdom [vocals/bass], Seth Hecox [guitar/keyboard/vocals], and Brent "Duck" Duckett [drums]. The album is a cinematic trip bolstered by soaring clean vocals, technically proficient instrumentation, and a fascinating sci-fi concept.

"Thematically, it reflects the reality of our current humanitarian situation," shares Hecox. "Existential dread pervades our existence. People have experience with real monsters in addition to facing our own mortality. These things are evident not only in metal culture, but greater culture as well. We touch upon all of this as well as the possibility of redemption and salvation from those terrors."

In 2005, Becoming The Archetype arrived with Terminate Damnation - a hybrid of tech, death, and progressive metal underpinned by deep themes. They further captivated fans with The Physics of Fire in 2007. For Dichotomy a year later, they teamed up with the legendary Devin Townsend [Strapping Young Lad] behind-the-board as producer and served up anthems like the title track featuring Ryan Clark of Demon Hunter. Along the way, they packed shows touring with legendary bands like Parkway Drive, August Burns Red, Demon Hunter, Zao, The Chariot, and more. In 2011, the band partnered with producer Matt Goldman (Underoath, The Chariot) to unleash their most progressive album, Celestial Completion — the last album to feature Jason and "Duck"—until now. The members always remained close, but 2020 saw them reunite to begin crafting new material what would become Children Of The Great Extinction with producer Nate Washburn (My Epic) in Atlanta.

According to Jason Wisdom, "This new album isn't just about making more music, but about re-capturing the original artistic spirit of the band. Children Of The Great Extinction is not just another BtA album. It is a fully realized vision of Becoming The Archetype that we’ve always wanted to put forth."

Wisdom sums it up best, saying, "When you hear it, I hope you think, 'Becoming The Archetype is back!'"

Tracklisting:

"The Dead World"

"The Lost Colony"

"The Remnant"

"The Calling"

"The Phantom Field"

"The Awakening"

"The Hollow"

"The Ruins" (Feat. Ryan Clark)

"The Curse"

"The Sacrament"

"The Lost Colony" video: