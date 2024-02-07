Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book Illustrated By LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Available For Pre-Order

The creator of the best-selling coloring book series The Beauty Of Horror, Alan Robert, intricately illustrates the most recognizable and beloved scenes of the ghost with the most from Tim Burton’s renowned 1988 film in Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book!

The mischievous world of Beetlejuice comes to life in Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book, ready to be colored! Alan Robert, renowned illustrator of The Beauty Of Horror coloring book series, hand-draws rich, detailed illustrations that evoke the haunting spirit of the infamous bio-exorcist as he tempts the Maitlands, terrorizes Lydia Deetz and her family, counters Otho’s over-the-top hijinks, and highlights all the frights and sights revealed in the afterlife. With more than 60 pages of captivating illustrations from the cult classic film, fans can chant Beetlejuice... Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book to conjure up hours of strange and unusual fun among the recently deceased.

Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book, illustrated by Alan Robert, published by Insight Editions, distributed by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 3, 2024. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

“The brilliance of Beetlejuice made a giant impact on me as a teenager, and I’ve seen it a gazillion times since then, including recently with my own teenage daughter. I know every line by heart,” explained illustrator Alan Robert. “So to be able to bring the ‘ghost with the most’ alive for generations of coloring fans was a huge honor for me. I’ve included a ton of little details in there that die hard fans of the film will definitely appreciate!”

60+ Coloring Pages: Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book is full of more than 60 pages of custom art, full of details ready to color!

Iconic Scenes: Color in Barbara and Adam’s adventures in the underworld, the Maitland’s exorcism, the Deetz’s Day-O dinner party, all of Betelgeuse’s haunting attractions, and more

Bewitching Illustrations: Tim Burton’s afterlife scenes captured the audience’s imagination upon release in 1988, and now fans can color and explore those unforgettable settings!

Official Coloring Book: Created in collaboration with Warner Bros.

About the Illustrator: Alan Robert is the creator of several critically-acclaimed graphic novels: Wire Hangers, Crawl To Me, Killogy, The Shunned One, and The Beauty Of Horror, a bestselling series of horror-themed adult coloring books. Robert is also well known as the bassist/songwriter for the hard rock group Life Of Agony for over two decades. A Brooklyn native, Alan's journey as a comic book creator began at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he attended on a scholarship and studied cartooning under legendary Thor comic writer/artist Walt Simonson.