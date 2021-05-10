Before HEART... ANN WILSON’s DAYBREAK

"Before joining Heart, I fronted a band called Daybreak," begins vocalist Ann Wilson. "We played in bars and clubs on military bases until late 1968. Daybreak agreed to work for two country songwriters who were looking for a group to record some of their songs for studio time in return. On January 9th, 1969 the band recorded two 45rpm recordings (2 records – 4 sides) at Kearney Barton’s Audio Studio."

"In 1969 Seattle’s own Topaz Records released a limited pressing as Ann Wilson & The Daybreaks. They got the name wrong at the pressing plant… but meh… who cares? We made records! There were four sides to fill and only three country songs, so we were able to record the first song ever written by Nancy and I, 'Through Eyes And Glass' as the fourth track."

"These are my first recordings ever. They only sold a handful of copies and there were only 500 copies pressed, but it was the start of my career. Audio was a tiny studio in downtown Seattle under the Monorail but it may as well have been Abbey Road, as we’d never been in any recording studio before."

"Listening now, my voice sounds high and naive and you can hear the influences of Judy Garland, Peggy Lee and Patsy Cline my mother played at home growing up. I remember feeling scared and shy at first behind the microphone but soon something else took over!"

"I was at art college then, at a crossroads deciding whether I was going to continue to study fashion design or give myself to music. I chose to run away with the circus."

"I have always felt that first experience in the studio with these songs, strange as they are, made up my mind for me. Enjoy these pure, vintage moments!"

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Standing Watching You"

"I'm Gonna' Drink My Hurt Away"

Side B

"Wonder How I Managed"

"Through Eyes And Glass"

Limited Edition remastered four-song 10” vinyl splatter platter EP available for pre-order now at this location.