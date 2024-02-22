BEFORE THE DAWN Debut "Archaic Flame" Guitar Playthrough Video

Before The Dawn are destined to further establish their position in the metal scene with their brand-new EP, Archaic Flame. Scheduled for release on March 8 via Napalm Records, the new offering unveils a fiery blend of sonic intensity and melodic prowess never before heard from Before The Dawn. After a decade of silence, the Finnish metal juggernauts shattered expectations with their comeback album, Stormbringers, the subsequent reconquering of Europe’s stages, and successfully dominating the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise last month.

Together with the announcement of the new EP, the band unveiled their official music video for the title track. Galloping guitar rhythms intertwine with the intense clean vocals of Paavo Laapotti, and showcase the sonic inferno of Before The Dawn's mastery of melodic death metal. Watch a new guitar playthrough video for the song below:

Before The Dawn on “Archaic Flame”: “Already before the massive 34-gig Fin/Euro tour, we started to have new ideas piling up. Once we got back home, we did not want to wait until we could start working on the next album and decided to record an EP to keep the band in motion after the most successful year in its history. ‘Archaic Flame’ is the title track of the EP and is a musical embodiment of the spark inside the band that grew into a firestorm."

Watch the “Archaic Flame” music video below.

Archaic Flame kicks off with “Chaos Sequence”, catching instantly with a fast-paced intro and raw death metal facets while the everchanging clean vocals with deep, visceral growls build up to an untamable atmosphere. “Run To You”, a stunning cover of the hit song by Canadian rock and pop musician Bryan Adams, is painted in a new light and presents a whole new side of one of the most successful metal bands from Finland. The track is dominated by dreamy synthesizer and the poppy clean vocals of Paavo Laapotti, catapulting Before The Dawn into a completely new universe while raw, deep growls maintain the depths of their trademark darkness. Taken from their 2008 album, Soundscape Of Silence, the band closes the EP with a live version of one of their most successful songs, “Dying Sun”, recorded at Finnish venue Logomo.

Prepare for the resurgence of Before The Dawn as they unleash the Archaic Flame EP. The flame has been rekindled, and the metal world will once again be ablaze with the triumphant return of this iconic Finnish metal force!

Before The Dawn on the EP Archaic Flame: "Activating the band after a decade of slumber that was meant to last forever, there were a lot of question marks in the air. But after each uncertain event was forged into a victory, we are able to look back to 2023 and admit that it became the most successful year in the whole history of the band. Extensive and triumphant Fin and Euro tours showed us that our fans had not forgotten us, and once things were back in motion, we did not want to push breaks and headed back to the studio to record an instant follow-up to Stormbringers in the form of an EP titled Archaic Flame."

Pre-order here.

Archaic Flame tracklisting:

"Archaic Flame"

"Chaos Sequence"

"Run To You" (Bryan Adams Cover)

"Dying Sun" (live)

"Archaic Flame" video:

Before The Dawn are:

Vocals - Paavo Laapotti

Guitar - Juho Räihä

Bass - Pyry Hanski

Drums - Tuomas Saukkonen

(Photo - Teppo Ristola)