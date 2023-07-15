BEFORE THE DAWN Share Behind-The-Scenes Production Video From Stormbringers Album Recording Sessions

Finnish melodic death metal band, Before The Dawn, have shared a new video offering a look inside the production of their new album, Stormbringers. Check it out below.

Before The Dawn recently revealed their new single, "The Dark", together with an official music video. The band’s comeback record, Stormbringers, was released on June 30 via Napalm Records.

“The Dark” catches instantly with an intense intro and - as with the whole album - a wild ride between calmer parts, intense growls and untameable death metal passages. After a 10-year hiatus, Before The Dawn are back stronger than ever, ready to introduce their new lineup on their new record Stormbringers, as well as on festival stages this summer! In autumn, fans will get the chance to catch the band on their European tour with Wolfheart and Hinayana.

Before The Dawn on “The Dark”: "’The Dark’ is the 3rd single from the new album and stands sturdy behind the title and is the most melancholic and melodic song from the whole album. Besides carrying a deep 'autumn mood' it also has all the main features of a classic BTD song. Heavy guitars, heart stabbing guitar melodies, thunderous bass drums and vocals that hits like a storm. The video footage is taken from the comeback show in Lahti, Finland on May 19, 2023. Since it will surely have a very special place in our hearts we wanted make some of that feeling and mood to live forever in a form of a video."

Before The Dawn returns with their first new full length studio album since their hiatus - and stronger than ever. The band originated as Finnish Metal Award winning Tuomas Saukkonen’s (Wolfheart) solo project, but throughout the years, there have been several lineup changes. With the exciting new lineup, the band introduces its biggest changes so far. Previous guitarist and vocalist Saukkonen has moved behind the drums, and talented Voice Of Finland 2022 finalist Paavo Laapotti has taken on all vocalist duties, while Swallow The Sun’s Juho Räihä - who has been with Before The Dawn since 2006 - performs lead guitar duties. Now, the Finns have fully transformed into their new power and are ready to reconquer the scene.

Before The Dawn on Stormbringers: “Stormbringers breaks a silence that lasted over ten years and brings Before The Dawn back stronger than ever. A decade of gathering strength, growing the hunger and building determination and now it is time for our eighth album to see the light of the day and bring the band back on the road.”

