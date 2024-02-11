BEGUILER Wins Oshawa Round Of Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2024

February 11, 2024, an hour ago

Congratulations to Wacken Metal Battle Canada - Oshawa Round Winner - Beguiler. They will move on to the Ontario Final on April 19th in Toronto at Rivoli.

Bands:

Beguiler - WINNER
Gravearth
Incarnatus
Divine Curse

Guest judges for Oshawa:

Aaron Small - Bravewords.com
Dylan Gowan - Session Musician, Banger TV host, Vesperia - 2015 International Wacken Metal Battle winner
Remy Tartaglia - Melody Rehearsal, Of Hatred Spawn

For further details, visit Beguiler on Facebook.

 



