BEGUILER Wins Oshawa Round Of Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2024
February 11, 2024, an hour ago
Congratulations to Wacken Metal Battle Canada - Oshawa Round Winner - Beguiler. They will move on to the Ontario Final on April 19th in Toronto at Rivoli.
Bands:
Beguiler - WINNER
Gravearth
Incarnatus
Divine Curse
Guest judges for Oshawa:
Aaron Small - Bravewords.com
Dylan Gowan - Session Musician, Banger TV host, Vesperia - 2015 International Wacken Metal Battle winner
Remy Tartaglia - Melody Rehearsal, Of Hatred Spawn
For further details, visit Beguiler on Facebook.