BEGUILER Wins Oshawa Round Of Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2024

Congratulations to Wacken Metal Battle Canada - Oshawa Round Winner - Beguiler. They will move on to the Ontario Final on April 19th in Toronto at Rivoli.

Bands:

Beguiler - WINNER

Gravearth

Incarnatus

Divine Curse

Guest judges for Oshawa:

Aaron Small - Bravewords.com

Dylan Gowan - Session Musician, Banger TV host, Vesperia - 2015 International Wacken Metal Battle winner

Remy Tartaglia - Melody Rehearsal, Of Hatred Spawn

For further details, visit Beguiler on Facebook.