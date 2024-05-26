BEGUILER Wins Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2024

And a champion is crowned! Massive congratulations to Beguiler, they are the 2024 Wacken Metal Battle Canada winners! Beguiler will perform at Wacken Open Air in Germany this summer!

Such an incredible display of talent from all the bands, picking a sole winner is never easy. We thank all the bands: Arrow In The Quiver, Age Of Ashes, Infrastrvtvre, and Red Raven Chaos for giving their all on the stage last night, May 25th, and to our guest headliner Necht for closing the night.

Thank you to Tyson and Grase at ConcertWorks for hosting a top-notch event in Edmonton, Alberta at the wonderful Starlite Room, giving these bands the stage and sound quality they deserve. For those who missed the LiveStream, it's available to watch below.

Thank you to our MC for the night, Gord Alexander.

Thank you to our judges:

JJ Tartaglia - Wacken Metal Battle Canada, Boonsdale Records, Skull Fist

Luc Lainé - CFLX 95.5 FM - Alerte Metallique

Dan Cleary - Striker

Kim Aebly - The Invisible Orange, Vancouver

Dana Zuk - Dana Zuk Photography

Jon Asher - Asher Media Relations

Nancy Barnes - Big Nate Productions

Celestia Scarlett - Owner/Artist Manager - The Celestial Agency

(Photo credit: Dana Zuk Photography)