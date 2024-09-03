BEHEMOTH Announce Release Of 30th Anniversary Live Show XXX Years Ov Blasphemy; Multi-Format Live Set Due In October

Polish extreme metal giants, the mighty Behemoth, have announced the release of their monumental anniversary concert, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy, which originally streamed online in 2021. The career-spanning show, held at and filmed on three different locations, has a total running time of 90 minutes, divided into three different acts. This very special set features fan favourites as well as a few selected deep cuts that Behemoth had rarely played live before.

For this event, Behemoth went all-in and took the concept of streaming shows during the pandemic to a whole new level, with a full production, incredibly detailed stage set-ups, breathtaking photography and a high-end sound recording.

Way too good to only be seen or heard once, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy will now be officially released on October 25, as 3CD + BluRay, 3LP and Digital Album.

As an appetizer, you can now watch the live video for the song "Cursed Angel Of Doom", which originally appeared on Behemoth's first demo, Endless Damnation, back in 1992. Find the clip below.

Nergal commented: “This project encompasses the Behemoth mantra - Connecting the ancients with the modern era by building a bridge through each decade. Join us in this celebration of black metal and unholy worship, as we continue to outlive Jesus Christ himself! We are delighted to put the spotlight on ‘Cursed Angel of Doom’, the track that started it all. It signifies the beginning of an incredibly inspiring artistic journey that changed our lives forever. Legions - we hope you enjoy”

Formats:

- 3CD+Bluray Mediabook

- 3LP (Gold / Silver / Clear)

- Digital Album

Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

Act 1:

"Chant Of The Eastern Lands"

"Lasy Pomorza"

"Summoning (Of The Ancient Ones)"

"Blackvisions Of The Almighty"

"Cursed Angel Of Doom"

"Pure Evil and Hate"

Act 2:

"The Thousand Plagues I Witness"

"Decade Ov Therion"

"Christians To The Lions"

"44 (The Youth Manifesto)"

"Heru Ra Ha: Let There Be Might"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

Act 3:

"Demigod

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Alas, Lord Is Upon Me"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Rom 5:8"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Cursed Angel Of Doom" video:

Behemoth recently released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only