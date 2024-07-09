BEHEMOTH Drummer INFERNO To Miss Summer Tour "Due To Health Issues"; JON RICE Steps Up

Drummer Zbigniew Robert Promiński (stage name Inferno) will miss Behemoth's upcoming European tour due to health issues. Stepping in is Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats).

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski shared the Instagram post below, writing: "With the deepest regret in our hearts I must inform you that due to health issues Inferno was forced to stay home and take care of his well being and we are enforced by @jon.charn.rice on drums! Please wish Godspeed recovery to Inferno and cross fingers for Jon to outdo himself and make us sound as powerful as possible!"

Dates for Behemoth's "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" European tour are listed below.

July

11 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

13 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset (with Testament)

16 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan (with Testament)

18 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry (with Testament)

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (with Testament, Gaerea)

23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark (with Testament, Gaerea)

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Festival

27 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (with Testament, Pestilence)

28 - Athens, Greece - Release Festival (with Testament)

30 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August

1 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

7 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2 (with UADA, Imperial Triumphant)

13 - Fontaneta D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomen (with Unto Others, Imperial Triumphant)

15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

16 - Vallamand, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

17 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival