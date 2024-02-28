BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Details ESP LTD Signature Series HEX-6 And HEX-200 Guitars; Video

ESP Guitars has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Nergal, the guitarist and frontman from Polish metal legends Behemoth, is here to talk about two of his most recent LTD Signature Series guitars, the HEX-6 and the more moderately priced version, the HEX-200. The HEX-6 offers a purely diabolical symmetrical V-shaped body, built with neck-thru-body construction at 25.5” scale, and features 24 extra-jumbo frets with a special 12th fret inlay from the band’s Opvs Contra Natvram album, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru-body, LTD locking tuners, and a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker active pickups. The HEX-200 offers bolt-on construction and a set of ESP LH-301 pickups."

Find HEX-6 info and specs here; find HEX-200 info and specs here.