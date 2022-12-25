BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL - "I'm Fortunate To Be Friends With A Lot Of Musical Heroes Of Mine" (Video)
December 25, 2022, 22 minutes ago
In the clip below, shared by Nuclear Blast Records, Behemoth frontman / founder Adam "Nergal" Darski talks about his musical heroes and how he’s still a fanboy at heart.
Behemoth's new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out now. The band's latest studio album is a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution, as there's little doubt that Opvs Contra Natvram is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated musical collection to date.
Tracklisting:
"Post-God Nirvana"
"Malaria Vvlgata"
"The Deathless Sun"
"Ov My Herculean Exile"
"Neo-Spartacvs"
"Disinheritance"
"Off To War!"
"Once Upon A Pale Horse"
"Thy Becoming Eternal"
"Versvs Christvs"
"Versvs Christvs" video:
"Thy Becoming Eternal" video:
"The Deathless Sun" video:
"The Deathless Sun" performance video:
"Off To War!" video:
"Ov My Herculean Exile" video:
Lineup:
Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar
Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion
Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals
† † †
Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals