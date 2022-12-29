BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Names His Favourite GHOST Song
December 29, 2022, 33 minutes ago
In a new interview with Revolver, Behemoth frontman, Adam “Nergal” Darski, was asked to pick his favorite Ghost song.
Says Nergal: "I discovered Ghost when I was going through a very difficult time in my life. I was having chemotherapy at a hospital in Gdańsk [Poland] and had picked up a copy of Terrorizer, which included a compilation CD that featured Ghost."
Behemoth's new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out now. The band's latest studio album is a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution, as there's little doubt that Opvs Contra Natvram is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated musical collection to date.
Tracklisting:
"Post-God Nirvana"
"Malaria Vvlgata"
"The Deathless Sun"
"Ov My Herculean Exile"
"Neo-Spartacvs"
"Disinheritance"
"Off To War!"
"Once Upon A Pale Horse"
"Thy Becoming Eternal"
"Versvs Christvs"
"Thy Becoming Eternal" video:
"The Deathless Sun" video:
"The Deathless Sun" performance video:
"Off To War!" video:
"Ov My Herculean Exile" video:
Lineup:
Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar
Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion
Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals
Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals