BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL's Signature Guitar Strap Available Now

Behemoth vocalist/guitarist, Adam "Nergal" Darski, has launched his signature guitar strap via Richter.

Black on black! High-end premium! That is the design recipe of Nergal and should be the best description of this monster. This heavy state-of-the-art guitar strap combines simplicity and perfection. Let this serpant coil around your neck!

Adam "Nergal" Darski of Behemoth Signature Guitar Strap:

- Width: 3.15 inches (8 cm)

- Length adjustable: 36.2 - 56.9 inches inches (92 - 144 cm)

- 90 black painted erroding spikes

- Deep black leather branding "Contra Sigil"

Very softly padded guitar strap with a comfortable padded hem. Highest wearing comfort. The strap is made of leatherette (synthetic leather, vegan) and is therefore particularly light. A classy stitched seam gives the strap a noble contour. Reinforced area around the pin holes. The ergonomic padding made of special cold foam runs throughout the entire shoulder part.

