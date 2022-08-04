BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Weighs In On METALLICA - "'Spit Out The Bone' Must Be One Of Their Best Songs Ever"

During a new interview with Sweden's Rock Sverige, Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski revealed what Metallica means to him as a metal fan. His comments are below.

Nergal: "I remember when I was a kid, I wasn´t the biggest Metallica fan. I was more of a Maiden fan and Sodom or something else. I always followed Metallica and I listened to them, but surprisingly, which is quite unexpected, I became the biggest Metallica fan for the last 15 years. The longer I´m around and the longer I see Metallica going and how well they´re doing, I´m more and more filled with fucking adoration for those guys. I´m lucky enough to be friends with Lars and he´s an amazing human being. Super gentle and an amazing guy and every time I see Metallica… most of the times I´m in the pit and that´s amazing.

I think the last record (Hardwired… to self-destruct - 2016)) is really a solid one. 'Spit Out The Bone' must be one of their best songs ever. I´m one of those guys. Kill ém all is probably one of my favorites, and Master Of Puppets and the last one. It´s a great record. I always say that Metallica is still around and they´re in really good shape. They´re not the youngest dudes around and I believe that they´ll go on for at least another decade, but I always tell everyone to fucking go and watch Metallica. Go and see Metallica because all those classic bands like Metallica, Maiden, Guns N´ Roses… all those bands are going to be around for only a little bit longer. It´s going to be the longest farewell. Make sure to catch their set and support those bands. Once they´re gone, they´re gone. Appreciate them while their still around and touring the world."

Behemoth, Poland's high priests of extreme, have revealed another ferocious track from their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, which is set to arrive via Nuclear Blast on September 16. The band has shared the video for "The Deathless Sun". Watch below.

The song cements Behemoth's reputation as one of the most innovative and ground-breaking extreme bands on the planet. The track comes with not one, but two accompanying visuals; an explicit and macabre narrative video, featuring the incredible high aesthetic that Behemoth are renowned for, and a performance clip of equal grand magnitude.

Frontman and Behemoth visionary, Adam "Nergal" Darski, comments, "Behemoth has been hating Christ in different ways since 1991, and we still manage to reinvent the wheel! We're very proud to present our latest offering to that cause, 'The Deathless Sun,' from our upcoming new record. This track showcases aspects that many Behemoth fans love about our music, plenty of aggression and melody. That contrast is the reason we decided to release TWO amazing videos to accompany this single release. One is very shocking… so shocking that we had to create a whole new video to release alongside it! Choose carefully! As always, I look forward to seeing your reaction, Legions. Enjoy the ride!"

The second visual, the similarly spectacular performance clip, can be viewed below:

Behemoth are not only the creators of Poland's extreme metal scene, but they are masters of their vision and showcasing what a band can achieve when hard work is put in. With Opvs Contra Natvram, they have created 10 fresh chapters at a very strange time for the world. Their goal to create something new, something that doesn't sound like anything that has gone before, is an ambitious one.

As with previous studio outings, Opvs... was produced by Behemoth, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (Nine Inch Nails, Tool, QOTSA, Alice in Chains).

Renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and absolute creative control of Behemoth's world, frontman and band visionary, Adam "Nergal" Darski revelled in the depressurized environment afforded by the pandemic. It meant that for nearly the first time since the band's inception over 30 years ago, there was no deadline to observe, allowing for a nearly unprecedented level of attention to the process of writing and recording.

Beyond any confines of genre, Behemoth have grown to become nothing less than the personification of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression informed by a literate worldview and worldliness that's resulted in a locking of horns with everything from the mainstream press to the Polish Catholic church - most notably manifesting in Nergal's trial for blasphemy in 2010 that only served to expose the deep-seated hypocrisies that his music seeks to challenge.

Stay tuned for more from the Opvs Contra Natvram story soon. Pre-order or pre-save the album here, and watch the cinematic video for the first single, "Ov My Herculean Exile", directed by Zuzanna Plisz, below.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

Lineup:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals