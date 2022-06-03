BEHEMOTH - In Absentia Dei 2020 Livestream Show Shared Online By ARTE Concert For A Limited Time

When Behemoth unleashed their livestream upon the world in 2020, they raised the bar to a new level, with one of the most ambitious, incendious, and blasphemic broadcasted shows throughout the pandemic. Never before had anyone tried to bring such a cinematic happening into one massive show that took place in an abandoned church in rural Poland, right during the darkest times of the pandemic lockdown. In Absentia Dei is still as epic as it was in September 2020.

For a limited time, ARTE Concert is sharing the entire show online. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Evoe"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"Prometherion"

"From the Pagan Vastlands"

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Antichristian Phenomenon"

"Conquer All"

"Lucifer"

"Satan's Sword (I Have Become)"

"Ov Fire and the Void"

"Chwała Mordercom Wojciecha"

"As Above So Below"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant for Ezkaton 2000 e.v"

"Sculpting The Throne Ov Seth"

"Bartzabel"

"Decade Ov Therion"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"