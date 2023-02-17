BEHEMOTH Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

The mighty Behemoth levelled Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, performing on the "Harder Stage" at sundown in August 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Ov Fire And The Void", "Conquer All", and "Bartzabel" can be viewed below:

After a succesful launch with its first season, The Pit (aka the first ever SVOD platform dedicated to the rock and metal universe) began the new year presenting a new movie with Adam The Apostate - Nergal The Heretic, a documentary digging into the life of Adam "Nergal" Darski, leader of one of the most famous extreme metal bands, Behemoth.

The doc is available right now on the platform. Watch the official trailer below.

Description: "An expansive filmic biography of Adam "Nergal" Darski, many-faced leader of extreme metal band Behemoth, covering his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland, rise to musical excellence and fame as well as successful fights against both cancer and dubious legal prosecution."

