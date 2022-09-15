BEHEMOTH Perform Four New Tracks Atop Poland's Infamous Palace Of Culture & Science; Video

Ever the creative innovators, Poland's extreme metal overlords, Behemoth, have revealed their latest visual feast, Opvs Contra Cvltvram, a streaming event shot on the roof of Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science. This landmark event heralds the arrival of the band's epic twelfth studio album Opvs Contra Natvram, out September 16 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the performance below:

Opvs Contra Natvram is the sheer embodiment of rebellion, individuality and unflinching self-expression, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution, and there's little doubt that Opvs Contra Natvram is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated musical collection to date.

Behemoth are not only the creators of Poland's extreme metal scene, but they are masters of their vision and showcasing what a band can achieve when hard work is put in. With Opvs Contra Natvram, they have created 10 fresh chapters at a very strange time for the world. Their goal to create something new, something that doesn't sound like anything that has gone before, is an ambitious one.

Renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and absolute creative control of Behemoth's world, frontman and band visionary, Adam "Nergal" Darski revelled in the depressurized environment afforded by the pandemic. It meant that for nearly the first time since the band's inception over 30 years ago, there was no deadline to observe, allowing for a nearly unprecedented level of attention to the process of writing and recording.

Beyond any confines of genre, Behemoth have grown to become nothing less than the personification of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression informed by a literate worldview and worldliness that's resulted in a locking of horns with everything from the mainstream press to the Polish Catholic church - most notably manifesting in Nergal's trial for blasphemy in 2010 that only served to expose the deep-seated hypocrisies that his music seeks to challenge.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

Lineup:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals

† † †

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals