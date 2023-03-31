BEHEMOTH Perform "O Father O Satan O Sun!" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Bloodstock Open Air organizers have been releasing professionally-filmed footage from Polish extreme metal overlords Behemoth's set at the 2022 edition of the festival. The final clip, for "O Father O Satan O Sun!", joins the previously released "Evoe", "Off To War" and "Deathless Sun". Watch all clips below:

Behemoth have announced their European summer tour. A message from the band follows...

"Legions! We have burst open the gates of hell to bring you ‘The Deathless Svmmer’. Alongside our massive festival appearances with some of the biggest names in metal, we’ve also put together some awesome club shows with a mix of legendary and contemporary artists.

We can’t wait to be amongst you, let the summer burn!"

Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

9 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 (with Vended, GAEREA)

15 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

17 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda (with Hypocrisy, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT)

18 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol (with Hypocrisy, SpiritWorld)

20 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage (with Hypocrisy, SpiritWorld)

22 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

24 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock

28 - Viveiro, Spain - Ressurection

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - The Return of the Gods Festival (with Kreator, Pantera)

Lineup:

Nergal: Vocals / Guitars

Orion: Bass / Vocals

Inferno: Drums / Percussion