BEHEMOTH - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming

Behemoth performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August, 13th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"Ov Fire and the Void"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Conquer All"

"Off to War!"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Christians to the Lions"

"Bartzabel"

"Decade of Therion"

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant for Eschaton 2000"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"