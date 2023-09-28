BEHEMOTH, SATYRICON, WATAIN, VENOM Among Acts Confirmed For Beyond The Gates Festival 2024

Norway’s leading extreme metal festival, Beyond The Gates, announce the first batch of bands for the 2024 edition, taking place July 31 - August 3.

Says organizers: "We say this every time, but we do promise that next year is going to be something you’ve never experienced before. On the back of that statement, please welcome the juggernaut that is Behemoth. The band hasn’t played in Bergen since 2012, so their return is much welcomed. We’re also very excited to be able to present Satyricon, who is releasing a new album next spring, and will return to the live scene for the first time in five years!

Founders and innovators Venom and Watain will also grace Beyond The Gates with a visit next year with their spectacular and energetic live shows. Moving on, Trelldom, featuring the iconic singer Gaahl, who will do their first live appearance ever since their formation in the early 90s. Vreid will celebrate 30 years of Sognametal, while Norwegian black metallers Djevel and Dødheimsgard will grant us with exclusive sets.

Completing the first round of names are the Czech’s Cult of Fire with their massive live show, the mysterious Darkspace from Switzerland and Polish Manbryne, who will do their first concert outside of their home country.

As always, the festival will be stacked with numerous activities you can experience in addition to the live concerts: Guided tours, fairs, market and so forth. Grab your limited Gold Passes now. These includes all live concerts, including the Day and Night Shift concerts."

Buy your 2024 pass here.