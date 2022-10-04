BEHEMOTH Share Recap Video From London Date On The European Siege 2022

Polish extreme metal overlords, Behemoth, have shared a recap video from their recent concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

Says the band: "Thank you to all our legions for an unforgettable evening at Brixton, we cannot describe how much this night meant to all of us!"

Behemoth's new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out now. The band's latest studio album is a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution, as there's little doubt that Opvs Contra Natvram is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated musical collection to date.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

"Versvs Christvs" video:

"Thy Becoming Eternal" video:

"The Deathless Sun" video:

"The Deathless Sun" performance video:

"Off To War!" video:

"Ov My Herculean Exile" video:

Lineup:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing Vocals

† † †

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals