BEHEMOTH - Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) To Be Reissued On CD, Vinyl In September

July 14, 2021, 17 minutes ago

On September 3, Behemoth will release CD and vinyl reissues of their classic debut full-length, 1995's Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic), via Metal Blade Records.

Sventevith (Storming Near the Baltic) CD and LP versions:

- digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear beige brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)
- silver vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- gold w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear ash gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Pre-order your copies via the links below:

- North America
- Europe
- UK




