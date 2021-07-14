BEHEMOTH - Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) To Be Reissued On CD, Vinyl In September
On September 3, Behemoth will release CD and vinyl reissues of their classic debut full-length, 1995's Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic), via Metal Blade Records.
Sventevith (Storming Near the Baltic) CD and LP versions:
- digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear beige brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)
- silver vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- gold w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear ash gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
