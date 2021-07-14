BEHEMOTH - Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) To Be Reissued On CD, Vinyl In September

On September 3, Behemoth will release CD and vinyl reissues of their classic debut full-length, 1995's Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic), via Metal Blade Records.

Sventevith (Storming Near the Baltic) CD and LP versions:

- digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear beige brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- silver vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- gold w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear ash gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Pre-order your copies via the links below:

- North America

- Europe

- UK