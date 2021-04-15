BEHEMOTH - Vinyl Reissue Of Evangelion Album To Arrive In June

On June 11, Behemoth will release a vinyl reissue of their classic album, 2009's Evangelion, via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Evangelion vinyl will be available in the following versions:

- white / gold melt vinyl

- clear w/ black splatter vinyl

* includes gatefold jacket, poster (17"x24"), 8-page book

Behemoth released their latest full-length, I Loved You At Your Darkest, in 2018 to critical acclaim. I Loved You At Your Darkest marked a milestone in the history of the band, being not only their most successful album, but also an audiovisual masterpiece: from its detailed, blasphemous artwork, to the highly vicious and at the same time deeply emotional tracks, Behemoth once again played with fire - and ignited a wildfire burning the narrowminded bigotry of Christianity down to the ground.