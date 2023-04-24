BEHEMOTH Wins Polish Grammy Award For Opvs Contra Natvram

Behemoth has won a Fryderyk Award (Polish Grammy) in their native country of Poland. Behemoth's 2022 album, Opvs Contra Natvram, was named "Metal Album Of The Year", beating out four other nominees: Decapitated, Black River, Luxtorpedy and Nocny Kochanek.

Adam Nergal Darski, frontman for Behemoth, has since commented: "I’ve mentioned that on many occasions: NO awards have ever been a driving force to start and maintain Behemoth for me.

But I’d be a liar if I said it was not touching, emotional and very much rewarding to be standing there with Inferno, Orion and Seth when receiving Fryderyk award for our latest album Opvs Contra Natvram. But what’s even more meaningful was the fact that Behemoth played LIVE on stage on a national TV with full force artillery making NO artistic compromise. 'Malaria Vvlgata', its lyrics and violent sonic nature is a perfect statement of WHO we are and what we stand for.

Hereby I’d love to express my deepest gratitude to legions worldwide for being integral part of this success. Michal Wardzala from @mysticproduction for having balls to be consequently supporting Behemoth ever since. In the meantime, we’ll keep on being one of the most hard working bands on the planet playing our own game.

Hail Satan."

Opvs Contra Natvram is the twelfth studio album from Behemoth, released on September 16, 2022 via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

