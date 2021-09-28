BE’LAKOR Release "Foothold" Single And Music Video

After the release of “Hidden Window”, Be'lakor are back with their second single, “Foothold”, taken from their new album, Coherence, out October 29 via Napalm Records.

The deep, powerful vocals of George Kosmas unite with a keen sense for captivating, atmospheric and multi-faced compositions. “Foothold” appears as another gem of progressive death metal, proving Be'lakor’s great ambitions to push their boundaries further once more.

Watch the new music video for “Foothold”:

The eight tracks on Coherence display Be'lakor’s impressive spectrum of musical abilities, ranging from the 12-minute-long journey of “Much More Was Lost” to the atmospheric, fully instrumental “Sweep of Days”. Be'lakor are not afraid to focus on extensive, cohesive songwriting, and Coherence is full of details that reveal more and more with every listen of the album. Thanks to the marvelous, larger-than-life mix by none other than Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Leprous, At The Gates among others), Be'lakor are as bold and majestic as ever on Coherence!

Coherence will be available on black 2LP gatefold with etching, as well as limited 2LP gatefolds in gold, silver and white. The exclusive Die Hard Edition of the album will feature a metal plate with the lyrics and a slipmat, and a deluxe wooden box (jewel case) limited edition will include a collector’s coin, wall flag, wrist band and pick set.

Pre-order here.

Coherence tracklisting:

"Locus"

"The Dispersion"

"Foothold"

"Valence"

"Sweep Of Days"

"Hidden Window"

"Indelible"

"Much More Was Lost"

"Hidden Window" video:

Lineup:

George Kosmas - Vocals, Guitar

Shaun Sykes - Guitar

John Richardson - Bass

Elliott Sansom - Drums

Steven Merry - Piano and synths

(Photo - Oli Sansom / olisansom.com)