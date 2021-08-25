BE’LAKOR To Release Coherence Album In October; "Hidden Window" Lyric Video Posted

With a discography that includes landmark albums like Stone’s Reach, Of Breath And Bone and Vessels, Australian powerhouse Be'lakor occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of progressive/melodic death metal fans worldwide. For more than fifteen years, the band has been turning heads with their technical yet melodic songwriting. Now, the legendary five-piece teams up with Napalm Records once again to release their new album Coherence (out October 29), proving themselves to be on top of their game with their most ambitious offering yet.

In celebration of this announcement, Be'lakor have released their first official single and video, the massive opus “Hidden Window”, from Coherence. "Hidden Window" is a truly magnificent display of dynamically produced modern progressive death metal, which has rightfully earned Be'lakor more than 20 million streams on Spotify alone, as well as a spot at the forefront of the genre.

Steve Merry (piano/synths) from Be'lakor about Coherence: "We're excited to share this album after five years of quite intense work on it. It's pushed us in many ways. Coherence has two of our longest ever songs; it has some really substantial instrumental tracks; it's heavy and progressive in places, but still full of the melody that drives our work. The album's lyrics also explore quite different ideas to those of our earlier albums. We look forward to working with Napalm Records on this release and sharing this music with our fans!"

Watch the lyric video for “Hidden Window” below.

Be'lakor explore new dimensions of progressive death metal on Coherence. The eight tracks on Coherence display Be'lakor’s impressive spectrum of musical abilities, ranging from the 12-minute-long journey of “Much More Was Lost” to the atmospheric, fully instrumental “Sweep of Days”. Be'lakor are not afraid to focus on extensive, cohesive songwriting, and Coherence is full of details that reveal more and more with every listen of the album. Thanks to the marvelous, larger-than-life mix by none other than Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Leprous, At The Gates among others), Be'lakor are as bold and majestic as ever on Coherence!

Coherence will be available on black 2LP gatefold with etching, as well as limited 2LP gatefolds in gold, silver and white. The exclusive Die Hard Edition of the album will feature a metal plate with the lyrics and a slipmat, and a deluxe wooden box (jewel case) limited edition will include a collector’s coin, wall flag, wrist band and pick set.

Pre-order here.

Coherence tracklisting:

"Locus"

"The Dispersion"

"Foothold"

"Valence"

"Sweep Of Days"

"Hidden Window"

"Indelible"

"Much More Was Lost"

"Hidden Window" video:

Lineup:

George Kosmas - Vocals, Guitar

Shaun Sykes - Guitar

John Richardson - Bass

Elliott Sansom - Drums

Steven Merry - Piano and synths

(Photo - Oli Sansom / olisansom.com)