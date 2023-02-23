Belgium's NOORD Streaming New Single "Fractured"; Audio

Belgian metal band, Noord, have released their new single, "Fractured".

Says Noord: "‘Fractured’ is the opening track of the upcoming album. With songs 'What Am I Breathing For' and 'Lilith', the first part of the story has come to the end! That's right! The album will contain three "chapters”. Each of them has it's own unique character and story which is the purpose to portray the whole album. With a melodic driven vibe and straight forward, headbanging verses, it is the perfect way to lose your mind and go crazy."



Listen to "Fractured" here, and below:

Noord is a 3-piece metal band from Antwerp, Belgium. They saw the first light of day in 2017. Even in the earlier stages it was clear that this band would not sound like any other band. The roots lies in the metal world but there are a lot of roads to walk on without losing the roots itself. They combine different elements and styles to form their own. In easy words; Noord brings something different to the table in the world of heavy music.

Keep an eye on the horizon to see what the next part of the album will be.

Lineup:

Bass: Louis De Bie

Guitars/Vocals: Cédric De Graeve

Drums: Stijn Sallets