BELPHEGOR Perform "The Devils" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Diabolical black/death metal squadron, Belphegor, performed the title track of their new album The Devils during their set at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Watch Belphegor perform The Devil's track, "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer", at the same show:

With The Devils, Belphegor unleash their twelfth studio album upon the masses, which proves to be one of the strongest and most elaborate records in the group’s career. Mixed & mastered at renowned Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Rotting Christ, At The Gates), The Devils sounds absolutely crushing and dynamic, sonically pushing the immense variety of the eight tracks to new heights.

Order/save The Devils here.

Tracklisting:

“The Devils”

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre”

“Glorifizierung des Teufels”

“Damnation – Höllensturz”

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer”

“Kingdom Of Cold Flesh”

“Ritus Incendium Diabolus”

“Creature Of Fire”

“Blackest Sabbath 1997” (re-recorded medley of “Blackest Ecstasy” and “Blutsabbath” from 1997’s Blutsabbath album)

"The Devils" video:

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer” video:

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre” lyric video: