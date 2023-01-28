BELPHEGOR - Pro-Shot Video From Wacken Open Air 2022 Streaming

Blackened death metal veterans Belphegor performed on theHeadbangers Stage to hell at Wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of "Baphomet", "The Devil's Son" and "Conjuring The Dead / Pactum In Aeternum" below.

With The Devils, Belphegor unleash their twelfth studio album upon the masses, which proves to be one of the strongest and most elaborate records in the group’s career. Mixed & mastered at renowned Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Rotting Christ, At The Gates), The Devils sounds absolutely crushing and dynamic, sonically pushing the immense variety of the eight tracks to new heights.

Tracklisting:

“The Devils”

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre”

“Glorifizierung des Teufels”

“Damnation – Höllensturz”

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer”

“Kingdom Of Cold Flesh”

“Ritus Incendium Diabolus”

“Creature Of Fire”

“Blackest Sabbath 1997” (re-recorded medley of “Blackest Ecstasy” and “Blutsabbath” from 1997’s Blutsabbath album)

"The Devils" video:

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer” video:

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre” lyric video: