BELPHEGOR – The Devils Album Out In June; First Single “Totentanz – Dance Macabre” Streaming

Notorious European diabolical death metal squadron Belphegor have announced that their new studio album entitled "The Devils" will be released on June 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. The preorder for this 12th full-length in their massive discography starts today and in celebration, Belphegor has unleashed a lyric video for the unrelenting first single, "Totentanz - Dance Macabre". Video shot and edited by Thomas Keplinger (Framepunk Guerilla). Preorder/pre-save the album here.

Helmuth states: "Hail Diabolical Death Magick! Today we present the first single titled ‘Totentanz - Dance Macabre’. It is the perfect visual style for the lyrical content of this track, the fastest blasting sound collage we have ever composed and released. An honor - this horror.”

With The Devils, long-running diabolical death metal titans Belphegor unleash their twelfth studio album upon the masses, which proves to be one of the strongest and most elaborate records in the group’s career. Mixed & mastered at renowned Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Rotting Christ, At The Gates), The Devils sounds absolutely crushing and dynamic, sonically pushing the immense variety of the eight tracks to new heights.

Blending German and English lyrics, the lead single "Totentanz – Dance Macabre" is as ferocious as it gets with its insane barrage of blast beats, spiteful lyrics, and sinister guitar melodies. "Glorifizierung des Teufels" (‘Glorification of the Devil’) and "Virtus Asinaria – Prayer" offer epic, mid-paced grandeur, chanted vocals, and choirs adding new shades of black to their stylistic palette. The title track or "Damnation – Höllensturz" proves to be a more complex piece, shifting moods and tempos with ease and expanding Belphegor’s blasphemous onslaught with fascinating twists and turns. Rounded off by impressive artwork created by Seth Siro Anton (Septicflesh, Nile, Paradise Lost), The Devils marks the band’s third collaboration with one of metal’s most prolific designers. Ultimately, The Devils is an album that musically builds upon Belphegor’s trademark sound, in essence, a combination of traditional death and black metal, deeply rooted in the 90s, yet boasts intricate compositions and detailed arrangements underlining their outstanding position within the international extreme metal circuit. Known as a tirelessly touring band, Belphegor currently presents a few of the new songs during a European tour with I Am Morbid, and Hate, before hitting South America in May/June 2022, and an intense festival season including Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, Sweden Rock and many more.

Formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digipak

-Cassette

-LP

-Black

-White / black / clear splatter (ltd. to 300)

-Blue / white / black marbled (ltd. to 300)

-Transparent red/black marbled (ltd. to 300)

-Transparent orange / brown marbled (ltd. to 300)

-Wine red (ltd. to 1200)

-Bronze (ltd. to 1200)

Tracklisting:

“The Devils”

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre”

“Glorifizierung des Teufels”

“Damnation – Höllensturz”

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer”

“Kingdom Of Cold Flesh”

“Ritus Incendium Diabolus”

“Creature Of Fire”

“Blackest Sabbath 1997” (re-recorded medley of “Blackest Ecstasy” and “Blutsabbath” from 1997’s Blutsabbath album)

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre” lyric video: