BELPHEGOR – The Devils Album Pushed Back To July 8 Release Due To Manufacturing Delay

Notorious European diabolical death metal squadron Belphegor has pushed back the release of their new album, The Devils, from June 24 to July 8.

The band says: “Belphegor legions, the manufacturing of the gatefold sleeves for our new LP The Devils will take a few weeks longer than expected, so we have decided to reschedule the physical and digital release of The Devils To July 8, 2022 to ensure you all may experience the new record at the same time!"

Belphegor recently released an atmospheric video for the new single, "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer".

"Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" is a change of pace with its more sustained yet inherently sinister approach, slowly luring you in with entrancing melodies and ceremonial chants that indicate impending doom. The video for the song was partially shot at the scenic and infamous Neudegg Alm in Abtenau, Austria, and it can be viewed below.

Helmuth states: "Our new video for the track 'Virtus Asinaria - Prayer' pairs Belphegor's bizarre live procession with an intimate ritual of sulphur, passion & blood. For he shall rise, heretic goat of flesh & lust! It stands for what Belphegor has always stood: liberty and the everlasting spiritual & bodily manifestation of carnal sin upon this rotten world!”

With The Devils, long-running diabolical death metal titans Belphegor unleash their twelfth studio album upon the masses, which proves to be one of the strongest and most elaborate records in the group’s career. Mixed & mastered at renowned Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Rotting Christ, At The Gates), The Devils sounds absolutely crushing and dynamic, sonically pushing the immense variety of the eight tracks to new heights.

Formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak

- Cassette

- LP

- Black

- White / black / clear splatter (ltd. to 300)

- Blue / white / black marbled (ltd. to 300)

- Transparent red/black marbled (ltd. to 300)

- Transparent orange / brown marbled (ltd. to 300)

- Wine red (ltd. to 1200)

- Bronze (ltd. to 1200)

Pre-order/pre-save The Devils album here.

Tracklisting:

“The Devils”

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre”

“Glorifizierung des Teufels”

“Damnation – Höllensturz”

“Virtus Asinaria – Prayer”

“Kingdom Of Cold Flesh”

“Ritus Incendium Diabolus”

“Creature Of Fire”

“Blackest Sabbath 1997” (re-recorded medley of “Blackest Ecstasy” and “Blutsabbath” from 1997’s Blutsabbath album)

“Totentanz – Dance Macabre” lyric video: