BELTFED WEAPON Release Official Lyric Video For "Accept Your Insanity"

Speed thrash death metallers Beltfed Weapon, featuring Frank Hetzel and his revolving band of legends, have released a lyric video for "Accept Your Insanity", from their Darkened Demise EP. The track features Frank Hetzel (guitar), Tim Aymar (vocals), Jeff Loomis (lead guitar), JD DeServio (bass), and Bryan Newbury (drums).

Frank Hetzel says, "'Accept Your Insanity' for me is the highlight of the EP. The music was structured out in four days, which is rare for me. It just flowed once i got going on it, and the solo Jeff did on this had a lot of love put into it, as you will hear, being a minute long solo, he really took the time to create a story behind his solo definitely a well put together solo structure. It's my favorite part of Darkened Demise. All other solos on the EP are amazing, no doubt, but this one is seriously off the hook. The concept is about narcissism and what one can endure when dealing with or being involved with such personalities. Tim really did an amazing job in his lyrics and structure as well. JD and Bryan delivered exceptionally well also! I could not be happier with everyone and their contribution to this EP as a whole. I am exceptionally happy and honored to have this opportunity to have worked with everyone involved including the mix, art work and lyric videos, two new crushing songs are in the works and will be released in 2024 and I am looking forward to keeping the metal flowing."

Darkened Demise, mixed by Juan Urtega, features Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel), Jason Viebrooks (Exhorder/Grip Inc), JD DeServio (Black Label Society), Tim Aymar (Control Denied), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Kragen Lum (Heathen). Bryan Newbury (Into Eternity) and Dagna Silesia (Ghost Ship Octavius).

Combining four or more styles of metal into a single batch of songs is no small accomplishment. And Darkened Demise is packed with abrupt tempo shifts, staggered rhythms, extended middle-eights, and other musical hairpin turns that keep the music exciting and unpredictable.

Order Darkened Demise merch at beltfedweapon.net.

"Killing Machine" video:

"Eternal Fire" video:

"Head First Into Hell":