BEN BLUTZUKKER Releases LEGO Video For New Single "Metalhead" Featuring SNOWY SHAW

Germany's Ben Blutzukker has released a new single, "Metalhead", featuring Snowy Shaw (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond, Dream Evil). Check out the LEGO video below.

Blutzukker: "This is an homage to many cool metal bands, and for this I have recreated more than 20 CD artworks by Megadeth, Manowar, Motörhead and Co. with LEGO and brought them to life!"

The single is available on digital platforms found here.

In April 2020, Blutzukker released a metal cover of Army Of Lovers' 1991 hit "Crucified", feat. Liv Kristine. You can stream and download the single here.

Blutzukker rebuilt and reshot the entire music video with LEGO. Check it out below, along with behind-the-scenes footage.