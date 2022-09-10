BENEDICTION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 14th, British death metal legends Benediction performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Divine Ultimatum" (instrumental)

"Iterations of I"

"Scriptures in Scarlet"

"Nightfear"

"Progenitors of a New Paradigm"

"Unfound Mortality"

"The Dreams You Dread"

"Stormcrow"

"Magnificat"