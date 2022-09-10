BENEDICTION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

September 10, 2022, an hour ago

news benediction black death alcatraz festival 2022

BENEDICTION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 14th, British death metal legends Benediction performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Divine Ultimatum" (instrumental)
"Iterations of I"
"Scriptures in Scarlet"
"Nightfear"
"Progenitors of a New Paradigm"
"Unfound Mortality"
"The Dreams You Dread"
"Stormcrow"
"Magnificat"



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

Latest Reviews