BENEDICTION Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
September 10, 2022, an hour ago
On August 14th, British death metal legends Benediction performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.
Setlist:
"Divine Ultimatum" (instrumental)
"Iterations of I"
"Scriptures in Scarlet"
"Nightfear"
"Progenitors of a New Paradigm"
"Unfound Mortality"
"The Dreams You Dread"
"Stormcrow"
"Magnificat"